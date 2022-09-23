GloRilla is quickly becoming one of the bigger success stories of 2022, and she’s making sure to pay it forward. Yesterday (Sept. 22), the Memphis talent paid a visit to her former alma mater Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School to everyone’s surprise. In addition to blessing those present with an impromptu performance, the newly minted Collective Music Group signee also provided the institution with a check for $25,000, which will go to senior students and the school’s fine arts program.

During a press conference, GloRilla offered advice to aspiring graduates:

“I want them to know that anything they put they mind to is possible, as long as they got a dream, they just gotta reach for the stars. And whatever they put they mind to and whatever they work for, they can do it, they can get it.”

She also spoke on the importance of giving back to her community following her success as an artist:

“It’s crazy, like … growing up, didn’t nobody come up to our school when I was coming here, you know what I’m saying, do stuff like this, so it feel real good to be able to have the platform to be able to come back and help students that come from where I came from.”

While GloRilla has been delivering high-quality music for years, last April’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with producer Hitkidd brought her to viral status thanks to its relatable hook and high-energy visual. Since then, she’s continued to build on her momentum with songs and collaborations like “JUST SAY THAT” with Duke Deuce, “Tomorrow,” “Blessed,” and a remix of “F.N.F.” with Latto and JT. This week, GloRilla teamed up with Cardi B for the surefire hit “Tomorrow 2.” Check out some footage of GloRilla’s high school visit below.