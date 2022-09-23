Last night (Sept. 22), REVOLT premiered another episode of “Caresha Please” starring City Girl member Yung Miami. She was joined by fellow rapper Latto and Saucy Santana was also there to get in on the fun.

Nothing was off limits as the trio discussed everything from why they chose to keep relationships private to getting BBLs. During their conversation, Miami brought up body enhancements and how they’re viewed in today’s society. “I meant to ask you this early on in the interview, but since we brought it up — so many people speak about having a BBL and having surgery and having natural bodies. How would you respond to that? ‘Cause for me, personally, it’s like, ‘B**ch, if you had the money.’”

Latto interjected, saying, “You would do it, too.” The ladies agreed with one another. The ClayCo native added that in the year 2022, no one needs to lie about work that they’ve had done. Latto shared that she has no problem discussing it in her lyrics either. Santana recruited Latto for his song “Booty,” where the two openly discuss enhanced backsides. On the track Latto says, “Shake what ya doctor gave you” and “Ima make him pay the second round of this BBL.”

Santana chimed in, saying, “I do feel like it’s a part of our job. When you get signed, you get your teeth done. You get jewelry. You get a BBL.” Fans loved the openness between them. “I like this episode of ‘Caresha Please’ with Latto and Santana because it’s not forced and doesn’t even seem like an interview. It’s coming off as a conversation amongst friends,” a viewer tweeted.

Miami also asked Latto about her dating life, to which she responded she likes to keep it private. Latto added that so much of her life is already in the public eye and she doesn’t want her relationship to come off as a publicity stunt.

To see this episode and others featuring City Girls member JT, Kevin Gates, Saweetie and more, check out REVOLT’s official YouTube channel or download the REVOLT app. You can also watch episodes on our website.

