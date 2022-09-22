In June, Yung Miami joined forces with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode of her new podcast “Caresha Please.” After smashing viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than one billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — she’s back this week with all the smoke! The rap superstar will welcome fellow artist Latto on the all-new “Caresha Please” episode airing today (Sept. 22). Saucy Santana also returns as co-host.

Ahead of the sit-down, Yung Miami spiced things up on Instagram with a quick preview of what fans can expect from the latest installment. “Latto wasn’t ready for the smoke. New episode this Thursday at 8PM EST! Only on @REVOLTTV #CareshaPlease @latto777 @the1saucysantana,” the Florida native announced with a laughing emoji. Tune into the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

In the preview, they get right down to business as Yung Miami asks the rising emcee who she’s dating and seemingly confesses some of the moves she’s still trying to learn in the bedroom. In true “Caresha Please” fashion, it also appears some of the viral headlines concerning Latto will be addressed.

Episode six of the “Caresha Please” podcast featuring Latto will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app (which comes with an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the show), or on our website here.

If you missed the viral “Caresha Please” debut featuring Diddy earlier this summer, be sure to tune into that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, the losses they’ve experienced over the years, what they have in store for the future, and much more. You’ll also want to get into episode five featuring Saweetie if you haven’t already — the ladies kept it real about their love lives and as usual, the conversation was very freaky. Don’t miss out!