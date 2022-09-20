Photo: ‘Soul Sold Separately’ cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.20.2022

On Sept. 30, Freddie Gibbs will unleash his $oul $old $eparately album. Fans have already gotten an initial preview of it at the top of the month with his recent “Too Much” single, which boasted an assist from Moneybagg Yo. Today (Sept. 20), Gibbs increased the anticipation by revealing the official cover artwork and tracklist for the forthcoming body of work.

$oul $old $eparately will contain 14 songs and a bonus track. The star-studded roster of guest features includes fellow emcees like Rick Ross, Pusha T, Offset, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Scarface. Additionally, Gibbs made sure R&B will be well-represented on the project, tapping in with Kelly Price, Musiq Soulchild, and Anderson .Paak for assists as well.

Earlier in 2022, the Indiana-bred rapper released his “Ice Cream” single featuring Rick Ross. Outside of music, Gibbs also made the jump to the big screen, starring in the award-winning feature film Down with the King. He also appeared on TV shows like 50 Cent’s “Power Book IV: Force” and Peacock’s “Bust Down.”

Prior to that, Gibbs connected with The Alchemist back in 2020 to create the critically acclaimed Alfredo, a 10-track album that boasted guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, the Creator, and Conway the Machine. The project went on to become Gibbs’ most successful to date, grabbing a spot within the top 20 on the Billboard 200 due to 30,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Alfredo was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Take a look at Freddie Gibbs’ official cover artwork and tracklist for his forthcoming $oul $old $eparately album down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Freddie Gibbs

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
News

The first glimpse of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' has fans overcome with emotion

A first-look video of Halley Bailey as the underwater princess was unveiled during the D23 ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2022
View More