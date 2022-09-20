On Sept. 30, Freddie Gibbs will unleash his $oul $old $eparately album. Fans have already gotten an initial preview of it at the top of the month with his recent “Too Much” single, which boasted an assist from Moneybagg Yo. Today (Sept. 20), Gibbs increased the anticipation by revealing the official cover artwork and tracklist for the forthcoming body of work.

$oul $old $eparately will contain 14 songs and a bonus track. The star-studded roster of guest features includes fellow emcees like Rick Ross, Pusha T, Offset, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Scarface. Additionally, Gibbs made sure R&B will be well-represented on the project, tapping in with Kelly Price, Musiq Soulchild, and Anderson .Paak for assists as well.

Earlier in 2022, the Indiana-bred rapper released his “Ice Cream” single featuring Rick Ross. Outside of music, Gibbs also made the jump to the big screen, starring in the award-winning feature film Down with the King. He also appeared on TV shows like 50 Cent’s “Power Book IV: Force” and Peacock’s “Bust Down.”

Prior to that, Gibbs connected with The Alchemist back in 2020 to create the critically acclaimed Alfredo, a 10-track album that boasted guest appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, the Creator, and Conway the Machine. The project went on to become Gibbs’ most successful to date, grabbing a spot within the top 20 on the Billboard 200 due to 30,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Alfredo was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Take a look at Freddie Gibbs’ official cover artwork and tracklist for his forthcoming $oul $old $eparately album down below.