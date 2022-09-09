A 17-year-old boy has shot steps away from his Brooklyn high school Friday (Sept. 9) afternoon.

According to New York Police Department (NYPD), the student was shot in the stomach just after 1 p.m. in Brighton Beach—about a block from Abraham Lincoln High School. He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn and was listed in stable condition.

An eyewitness, who heard the gunshots, said: “Not the first time you hear that. Second time this week. It’s every day. It’s not a surprise.” The male suspect took off after the shooting and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black backpack.

Department of Education spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said in a statement: “The safety of our students is our absolute top priority. Following a non-school related incident in the community, this school went into a shelter-in, which has now been lifted. We will fully support the NYPD on their ongoing investigation and will be offering support to the students and entire school community.”

As stated by Mona Davids, a New York City School Safety Coalition representative, the victim is a student at the school. “Especially with what happened this past Wednesday, with the shooting of Unique Smith, the charter school student at the park across from Westinghouse High School, I mean, this right now, the violence, the rampant gun violence that’s in the streets, that’s in our communities is, again, directly impacting our children, and it’s making the commute to and from school really dangerous for our children,” Davids said.

On Wednesday (Sept. 7), 15-year-old Smith died after being shot during a scuffle at a park in Brooklyn. According to NYPD Chief James Essig, the shooting happened in McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn around 1:45 p.m. Smith was sitting on a park bench with two high school girls after school when two boys approached them.

There was a verbal exchange between the victim and the other two boys, followed by a fistfight. Then, as one of the boys pulled out a gun, he shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim was a student of Brooklyn LAB Charter School. Authorities said he was initially hospitalized in critical condition but later died from his injury.