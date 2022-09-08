As previously reported by REVOLT, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree in Memphis yesterday (Sept. 7). The shocking attack was live streamed on Facebook under the username Zeke Huncho. Today (Sept. 8), more details are being shared, including the names of the victims of the senseless crime.

In total, four people were killed and three were injured. West Memphis officials have named Allison Parker as one of the fatalities. Parker was a nurse who worked as a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center, as reported by local news station WREG 3. Sources say the suspect was attempting to steal a car when he shot and killed Parker at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street. The nurse was with her daughter at the time.

After learning of her death, Parker’s employer shared a bittersweet post to the company’s Facebook page. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker. She was a victim of the tragic violence in Memphis yesterday. Please pray for her family and our entire office staff as we try to process this senseless loss,” they wrote.

Active shooter in Memphis reportedly driving around and shooting random people while live streaming on Facebook pic.twitter.com/QXu6ICUpRG — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 8, 2022

A citywide prayer vigil organized by West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and the West Memphis Police Department is scheduled for tomorrow (Sept. 9) at 5:30 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall. It will honor Parker and the other victims. Yesterday’s rampage went on for hours and residents were asked to avoid going outdoors.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “I’m angry for our citizens who had to shelter in place for their own safety until this suspect was caught. This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable.” Kelly was previously in custody for aggravated assault, but released early. Strickland added, “If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today, and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive.”