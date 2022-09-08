A 19-year-old man is now in custody following a shooting spree that has left four dead and three injured. Officials state that Ezekiel Kelly — also identified under the name Zeke Huncho — is accused of driving throughout Memphis on Wednesday (Sept. 7) with the intent of bringing harm to as many people as possible, all while livestreaming his horrific acts on Facebook.

The shootings began before 1 a.m. and continued well into the evening, which took place at various intersections and businesses throughout the city, including an AutoZone in North Memphis. In addition, Kelly is accused of multiple carjackings that led to a high-speed chase with police, eventually ending with his apprehension.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner spoke on the tragedy during a press conference:

“Our citizens in Memphis and Shelby County were going about their business. Ordinary citizens doing ordinary things. Getting off from work, picking up children from daycare, just going about their ordinary lives, when it was all of a sudden shattered. Many families were shattered tonight. Many families will never, ever get over the horrific violence that we saw, that one individual inflicted on the city tonight.”

It was during the same press conference when Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed that Kelly was previously handed a three-year prison sentence in April 2021 for aggravated assault, a conviction that was downgraded from an attempted first-degree murder charge following Kelly’s guilty plea. He was released this past March after serving only 11 months.

“If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” the mayor stated.

The aforementioned violence comes mere days after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was abducted and killed in Memphis. The suspect, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, has since been charged with first-degree murder.