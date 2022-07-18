Yo Gotti hosted his eighth annual Birthday Bash on Saturday (July 16) in his hometown. Concertgoers enjoyed a star-studded, drama-free show with some assistance from law enforcement. Gotti took to Twitter to thank the Memphis Police Department for responding swiftly to a man threatening to kill everyone exiting the FedEx Forum arena.

“We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended,” he tweeted. “I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.”

The Memphis PD shared more insight about the potential threat on their Facebook page. The post stated, “On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:48 am, Officers responded to an armed mental consumer call in the 200 Block of South Main Street. Upon arriving on the scene, officers were met by the suspect, Elijah Hyman, and his girlfriend. Hyman appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend.”

The caption continued, “Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum. Hyman was bleeding from his right hand as a result of being cut from a glass window inside of his apartment. Officers were advised Hyman had several weapons inside his apartment. Hyman was detained, placed in cuffs, and taken for medical treatment and evaluation.” Authorities confiscated several weapons while searching Hyman’s apartment. The 28-year-old was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism.

On a brighter note, Yo Gotti made a triumphant return to Memphis with Boosie Badazz, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and his CMG signees, MoneyBagg Yo, and newly signed, Glorilla. Concertgoers seemingly had a good time at the Birthday Bash after a three-year hiatus in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.