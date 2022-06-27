Sharing the news on Twitter, Sarkodie wrote “one Night R2BEES x SARK under one roof !!! New York City…The states about to get served.”

Some of R2Bees’ hit singles include “Kiss Your Hand,” “Tonight” featuring Wizkid, “Over,” and “Eboso.” The group was nominated for “Best International Act: Africa” at the 2013 BET Awards but lost to fellow Afrobeats artist Wizkid.

Sarkodie is known for his singles “I’m In Luv With You,” “U Go Kill Me,” “ No Kissing Baby ” with Patoranking,” and “Rollies and Cigars,” just to name a few. The rapper was the first ever winner of the “Best International Flow” award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Sarkodie and R2Bees have collaborated on some timeless hits such as “Baby,” “Yawa,” and “Bayla,” among several others. Both acts have been friends for over a decade and have been a heavy influence on the rise of Afrobeats and Ghanaian music culture. The It’s About Time Concert was reportedly in the works for a very long time.

In a promo video posted on social media, the three artists, Mugees and Paedae of R2Bees and Sarkodie linked up in Tema, the city in Ghana which nurtured and birthed out their talents. “‘It’s about time’ we mount some major concert outside Ghana, I’m thinking New York,” Sarkodie said to the duo in the video.

The It’s About Time Concert, produced by Nayasa Entertainment, will also feature performances from other Ghanaian rappers and singers including Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, Efya, Kelvyn Boy, Camidoh, Darkovibes and more.

You can purchase tickets to the concert at www.ticketmaster.com.