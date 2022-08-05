The New York Police Department confirmed the Brooklyn McDonald’s employee who was shot in the neck over a disagreement about cold french fries passed away. Matthew Webb “succumbed to his injuries” after he was gunned down on Monday (Aug. 1).

The NYPD said early Friday (Aug. 5) that the 23-year-old’s passing “has been deemed a homicide” and “the investigation remains ongoing.” The 20-year-old accused shooter, Michael Morgan, has already been arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm for killing Webb in response to his mother receiving cold fries. Prosecutors were expected to upgrade the charges to homicide before Webb’s death was confirmed, per Thursday’s court hearing. Morgan was also charged with the October 2021 murder of another man, Kevin Holloman. Morgan allegedly confessed during questioning regarding the McDonald’s shooting.

Webb was at the Bedford-Stuyvesant fast food restaurant on Monday evening when Morgan’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, asked to speak to a manager after receiving cold french fries. Fulmore was on FaceTime with her son when the employees allegedly began laughing at her. He arrived shortly after and got into a physical altercation with Webb that spilled onto the sidewalk. Morgan punched Webb in the face and opened fire on him when he got up, striking him in the neck. Fulmore later told the police her son told her “he gotta do what he gotta do.” The police source said, “The mom complained that her fries were cold. The mom was on FaceTime with her son, and he heard the dispute between her and the clerk. The son and the clerk got into a dispute inside, and it went outside.”

The suspect’s girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, admitted to possessing the gun after prosecutors alleged she passed it off to the gunman. She was arraigned later on Wednesday (Aug. 3) and held on $50,000 cash bail.