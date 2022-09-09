Over the past couple of years, Akelle Charles, Haile, and Louis Rei — collectively known as WSTRN — have been blessing fans with a string of dope cuts. Singles like “Armagidion,” “Mama Stay,” “Wonder Woman,” “Professional Love,” “Never Leave,” and “Unload” with BackRoad Gee have raised hopes that a new project was in the works. Today (Sept. 9), fans are now able to check out WSTRN’s new mixtape WSTRN Season 3, which follows 2016’s #WSTRNSeason and 2019’s WSTRN Season, Vol. 2.

WSTRN Season 3 contains 15 infectious cuts (including a few of the aforementioned drops) and a wealth of features from the likes of Skillibeng, Dexta Daps, Kranium, and Pa Salieu, the last of whom appears on the infectious offering “Wait For Me.” Produced by Chopstix and PRGRSHN, “Wait For Me” finds the artists interrogating their respective love interests, much in the same way 50 Cent did on “21 Questions”:

“Baby would you wait for me? Would you open up the door if it was late for me? Or, would you run away from me, would you get down on your knees if I said, ‘Pray for me?’ Beg you don’t play wit’ me, if you give me 100 you get the same from me, but if you give me 50, you best be happy with this quickie…”

WSTRN Season 3 also boasts the group’s runaway hit “Be My Guest,” a collaboration alongside rising Nigerian star Fireboy DML. Despite being a year old, the PRGRSHN-backed cut continues to keep bodies on the dance floor with its afro swing vibes and carefree subject matter:

“You lookin’ like one of them internet girls, I hope that don’t mean you kissin’ and tell, well? Okay, okay, okay, okay, be my guest, we in this hotel, many have tried but many did fail…”

Press play on WSTRN Season 3 below.