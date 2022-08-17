At the top of the month, Fireboy DML unveiled his Playboy album, a 14-track body of work that saw assists from Rema, Ed Sheeran, Euro, Asake, Shenseea, and Chris Brown. Since its release, Playboy went on to grab the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Heatseeker Albums chart.

Yesterday (Aug. 16), the Nigerian star returned to share the latest visual from Playboy, this time for the Asake-assisted “Bandana.” Directed by filmmaker and cinematographer TG Omori, the new “Bandana” music video takes place in a futuristic world with Fireboy leading an army of supporters. On the track, Asake and Fireboy join together to deliver inspirational lyrics:

Na the love wey I see, na him wey give me liver, I be ghetto boy I be sinner, fear nobody only Jehovah and I thank the lord, I dey go far/ Usain Bolt, mo d’aleba, shoutout si awon temi ninu/ Bandana lori bi ti 2 Pac, idnight walkers, karashika/

Dem never see me coming, oh coming (L’Eko)/ Mo gbe wan ni ‘is coming’ (E yeah, e yeah yeah o), Naija boy wey dey go foreign (Dey go foreign)/ Wey go foreign (Dey go foreign), Oshey Mr. Money/ I’m never weak I never cease ’till eternity, I’m on fire/ My legacy will not die, my family is for life

Last year, Fireboy DML rose to stardom thanks to his successful “Peru” single. He later on shared a remix that added the stylings of megastar Ed Sheeran. Fireboy decided he wasn’t quite done yet and wanted to revamp the hit once again. He was then joined by Blxst and 21 Savage for the latest edition of the track that arrived shortly afterwards. “Peru” has since been certified Gold in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Be sure to press play on Fireboy DML’s brand new music video for “Bandana” featuring Asake down below.