Photo: Cover art for G Herbo’s “Me, Myself & I”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.09.2022

Back in July, G Herbo revealed to RapCaviar and the world that he would soon be releasing his next album titled Survivor’s Remorse. In addition, the Chicago emcee even confirmed that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, and Offset would be featured.

Today (Sept. 9), Herbo‘s collaboration with A Boogie officially makes landfall. Titled “Me, Myself & I,” the hard-hitting cut follows the February drop “Locked In” and contains some of the artists’ most honest rhymes to date:

“Think of poppin’ pills, man, this s**t get real, I be wakin’ up in chills, like I’m havin’ seizures, talkin’, I be preachin’, I don’t know no preachers, I don’t f**k with rappers, I don’t want no features, used to be with demons, I got tired of feeding ’em, tote my own heaters, n**ga, I don’t need you, I was on my a**, barely had cash, still gave n**gas my last, now they got amnesia, sent n**gas away, like they own visas, I still be with demons but for my own reasons…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Survivor’s Remorse will follow last year’s 25, which contained 19 tracks and additional contributions from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. 25 was a top five success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 46,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Since then, G Herbo has been on an absolute tear as a featured artist, providing his talents on songs like Pop Smoke’s “Run Down,” Dave East’s “Go Off,” BIA’s “Besito,” Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke?? (Remix),” Gunna’s “idk that b**ch,” Coi Leray’s “Thief In The Night,” Doe Boy’s “SET IT OFF,” and The Game’s “Chrome Slugs & Harmony.”

Press play on G Herbo and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Me, Myself & I” below. Survivor’s Remorse is expected to drop Sept. 16.

