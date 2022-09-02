King Harris, the son of music industry legends T.I. and Tiny, has recently sparked a lot of debate online. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Harris shared on social media that he’d been arrested. His mugshot was posted online and he later hopped on Instagram to give his side of the story.

“I’m bacc. F**k 12! Wild beast,” the 18-year-old said in a selfie while pointing his middle finger. In another Instagram Story post, he said, “Mane, a lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc. F**k ’em.” Many wondered why the teen, who lives a pretty privileged lifestyle, would be having run-ins with the law. Harris faced even more backlash when social media users discovered he was reportedly taken into custody for the minor traffic violation of not wearing a seatbelt.

One user tweeted, “Born into wealth but you wanna be a goon. Why can’t you just enjoy being rich in silence? Which would be enough for most people.” Harris heard the messages loud and clear. In response, he posted a video of himself enjoying a bubble bath and saying that he never asked the police to pull him over. He also agreed that he lives a pretty nice life. However, this isn’t the first time Harris has been involved in a sticky public situation. In 2021, there was footage of him arguing in the parking lot with someone. Earlier this year, there was another video of the teen arguing with a fast food employee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

Today (Sept. 2), his father T.I. joined the discussion. “If he godd**n keep this s**t up, his a** going to prison,” the Atlanta rapper said during an Instagram Live. “Ain’t no way ‘round it. Ain’t nothing Ima be able to do about it,” he said. The “Live Your Life” artist continued, “‘Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s ‘gon turn out.” T.I. says he’s already had that conversation with his son. He describes Harris as a “good kid, chasing after the wrong s**t.”

T.I. ends by stating that he “trusts in God to deal with it the way that He [sees] fit.” The “Dead and Gone” entertainer says there isn’t much he or Tiny can do to change their son’s mind at this point. We’re hoping for the best in their situation.

TI Son, King Harris Has Bonded Out After Being Arrested Last Night pic.twitter.com/hu6WbYXCdt — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 1, 2022

#PressPlay: #KingHarris speaks out after he was recently arrested. This is a developing story. (SWIPE) pic.twitter.com/5T4AdunVMj — Theeshaderoomed (@Theeshaderoomed) September 1, 2022

King Harris is a real life Tariq St. Patrick. Born into wealth but you wanna be a goon. WHY Can’t you just enjoy being rich in silence ?Which would be enough for most people. 🌽 🤡 “ Clarence lives at home with both parents “ Head ass. pic.twitter.com/RxBQ6YMe9j — Vaxtrick Bateman (@PhizerNDzire) September 1, 2022