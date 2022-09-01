Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.01.2022

The bigots have been out in full force lately. After multiple racist rants were caught on film in the last week, yesterday (Aug. 31), another began to circulate. According to BET, this incident happened at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Philadelphia.

In the clip, a woman angrily tells a Dunkin’ Donuts employee, “I’m gonna call ISIS on your a**.” It is unclear what events led the customer to making threats based on the employee’s nationality and immigration status. As the employee works to fulfill the woman’s order, the “Karen” continues to berate her. “I want it in cash. Where’s the f**king receipt?” she asks. Other customers are present, but none intervene.

A woman filming the heated situation quietly says she would help if she weren’t pregnant. Off camera, a Dunkin’ Donuts employee informs the woman that they are about to call the police. “Call the cops! I already called them before you,” the customer responds. She adds that she’s also called a local news station.

The disgruntled customer slams her debit card on the counter with such force that it falls behind the register. “Goddammit. Pick up my card, now,” she says to the Dunkin’ Donuts worker. The employee does not oblige. “I said, ‘Pick up my Bank of America card.’ It’s right f**king there.” A voice tells her to pick up her own card since she’s the one who dropped it. The customer becomes increasingly upset and continues to hurl demands and insults.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 30. Social media users expressed their support for the employees. “To anyone that works in fast food or retail in general — THANK YOU for what you do. I’m sorry you have to put up with these crazy Karens. It didn’t used to be this way. Why as a society do we allow this?” a person commented. “This ‘customer is always right’ mentality has got to f**king end. Kudos to this channel for raising public awareness of the Karen epidemic!” another said.

It is unclear if police ever responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts location.

