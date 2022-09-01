Today (Sept. 1), Kendrick Lamar officially unveils his short film for “We Cry Together,” an explosive standout from Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers that depicts an intense, toxic argument between the rapper and actress Taylour Paige:

“I swear, I’m tired of these emotional-a**, ungrateful-a** b**ches, unstable-a**, confrontational-a** dumb b**ches, you wanna bring a n**ga down, even when I’m tryna do right, we could go our separate ways right now, you could move on with your life … f** you n**ga, you love a pity party, I won’t show up, always act like your s**t don’t stink, motherf**ker, grow up! Forever late for s**t, won’t buy s**t, sit around and deny s**t, f**k around on a side b**ch, then come f**kin’ up my s**t!”

The roughly six-minute clip for the Alchemist, Emile Haynie, Bēkon, and J.LBS-produced offering comes courtesy of Lamar, Jake Schreier, and Dave Free. Taking place on what appears to be a makeshift apartment within a soundstage, viewers are able to witness every emotion heard on the song, with Lamar and Paige acting out their roles as if it were a Broadway play. The somewhat unexpected ending of “We Cry Together” even comes to life in the rawest, most honest way possible.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers made landfall back in May with 18 cuts and additional appearances from Kodak Black, Blxst, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, and more. As with the rest of Lamar’s discography, Mr. Morale received both critical and commercial acclaim, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 with 295,000 album-equivalent units sold. With support from Keem and new pgLang artist Tanna Leone, Lamar is currently in the midst of his “Big Steppers Tour” in promotion of the album. Press play on “We Cry Together” below.