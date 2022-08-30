It’s only been a few months since Yung Lean blessed the masses with his Stardust mixtape, a 12-track offering with additional features from FKA twigs, ThaiBoy Digital, Skrillex, Ant Wan, Bladee, and Ecco2k. Yesterday (Aug. 29), he decided to drop off a couple of new singles for fans to enjoy.

The first is “Lazy Summer Day,” a song that immediately lives up to its name thanks to sunny vibes courtesy of Rami Dawod. The production is matched by Lean’s stream-of-consciousness raps about what sounds like a trippy aquatic adventure:

“They gon’ leave you when you least expect it, leave it to the least expected, most respected, fire set, burn, underwater tax, I’m riding camo in the submarine, jellyfish, blue jellyfish, just rice and sea, neptune came with starter packs, recharge it back and lose the tail…”

“Lazy Summer Day” is then followed by the Dawod-backed “Chinese Restaurant,” an even shorter offering that boasts similar otherworldly subject matter over a beat reminiscent of classic Kanye West samples:

“Mercury callin’, strawberry midnight moon, my girl sendin’ signals, say, ‘Come back soon,’ put the wig on, empty stage sickos, strobe lights on, never, never gonna get home, makeup, star shine, thick glow, make up and I let go…”

Check out both singles and, if you missed it, Yung Lean’s aforementioned Stardust project. Also added below are the dates for Lean’s upcoming tour, which kicks off in Europe before ending in the United States just prior to the new year’s arrival.

“Stardust Tour” dates:

Nov. 4: Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

Nov. 5: Gent, BE – Vooruit

Nov. 7: Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg Ronda

Nov. 8: Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Nov. 9: Warsaw, PL – Hall Expo XXI Hall 1

Nov. 11: Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Nov. 13: Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

Nov. 14: London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Nov. 16: Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre

Nov. 13: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Dec. 1: Toronto, ON – Rebel

Dec. 3: Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

Dec. 4: Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

Dec. 6: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Dec. 7: Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Dec. 9: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

Dec. 10: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo