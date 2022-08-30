It’s only been a few months since Yung Lean blessed the masses with his Stardust mixtape, a 12-track offering with additional features from FKA twigs, ThaiBoy Digital, Skrillex, Ant Wan, Bladee, and Ecco2k. Yesterday (Aug. 29), he decided to drop off a couple of new singles for fans to enjoy.
The first is “Lazy Summer Day,” a song that immediately lives up to its name thanks to sunny vibes courtesy of Rami Dawod. The production is matched by Lean’s stream-of-consciousness raps about what sounds like a trippy aquatic adventure:
“They gon’ leave you when you least expect it, leave it to the least expected, most respected, fire set, burn, underwater tax, I’m riding camo in the submarine, jellyfish, blue jellyfish, just rice and sea, neptune came with starter packs, recharge it back and lose the tail…”
“Lazy Summer Day” is then followed by the Dawod-backed “Chinese Restaurant,” an even shorter offering that boasts similar otherworldly subject matter over a beat reminiscent of classic Kanye West samples:
“Mercury callin’, strawberry midnight moon, my girl sendin’ signals, say, ‘Come back soon,’ put the wig on, empty stage sickos, strobe lights on, never, never gonna get home, makeup, star shine, thick glow, make up and I let go…”
Check out both singles and, if you missed it, Yung Lean’s aforementioned Stardust project. Also added below are the dates for Lean’s upcoming tour, which kicks off in Europe before ending in the United States just prior to the new year’s arrival.
“Stardust Tour” dates:
Nov. 4: Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
Nov. 5: Gent, BE – Vooruit
Nov. 7: Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg Ronda
Nov. 8: Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
Nov. 9: Warsaw, PL – Hall Expo XXI Hall 1
Nov. 11: Paris, FR – Le Trianon
Nov. 13: Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
Nov. 14: London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
Nov. 16: Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre
Nov. 13: Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Dec. 1: Toronto, ON – Rebel
Dec. 3: Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
Dec. 4: Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
Dec. 6: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Dec. 7: Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Dec. 9: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre
Dec. 10: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo