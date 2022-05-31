Today (May 31), Grammy Award-winning artist Baby Keem announces he is heading overseas for the European leg of his “The Melodic Blue Tour.” He will be making stops in Berlin and Paris next month and then proceed to take the stage at various festivals as well.

Last Fall, “The Melodic Blue Tour” successfully made its way across North America. This year also saw Keem’s 2022 “Spring Tour,” culminating with his Coachella performance which included a guest appearance from Kendrick Lamar for their Grammy Award-winning song “Family Ties.”

Shortly after this European leg wraps up, Baby Keem will only have a brief break before he has to hit the road again, this time alongside K. Dot. Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar announced the official “The Big Steppers Tour,” which is set to kick off in late July, make its way around the world, and come to a close in December in New Zealand. Baby Keem will be performing as a supporting act on all dates and Tanna Leone will join on select dates.

Baby Keem’s 2021 project The Melodic Blue debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s 200 chart thanks to 53,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week out. The Melodic Blue contains 16 tracks and additional features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Kendrick Lamar. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy thoughtful visuals for tracks like “First Order of Business,” “Issues,” “Family Ties,” and “Durag Activity.”

Here are the official dates for the European leg of “The Melodic Blue Tour” below:

6/23 – Berlin, Germany (Astra Kulturhaus)

6/24 – Paris, Germany (Elysee Montmarte)

6/29 – Sandvika, Norway (Kadetten Festival)

6/20 – Roskilde, Denmark (Roskilde Festival)

7/01 – Dublin, Ireland (Longitude Festival)

7/02 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands (WOO HAH!)

7/03 – London, England (Wireless Festival)

7/07 – Portimao, Portugal (Rolling Loud)

7/08 – Frankfurt, Germany (Wireless Festival)

7/09 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland (Openair Frauenfeld)