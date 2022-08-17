Fat Joe has cleared the air regarding his friendship with fellow New York native Irv Gotti.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Gotti opened up about the friendship between the two after the South Bronx rapper voiced his concerns with Gotti’s comments on Ashanti during an appearance on “Drink Champs.”

Gotti shared that he and Fat Joe were “no longer friends” following the incident. Now, the “What’s Luv” emcee is refuting the Murder Inc. founder’s claims, noting that they will always be “brothers.” “Irv Gotti said I’m no longer his friend and he’s correct, because I’m his brother,” said Fat Joe in an Instagram Live video. “I love him. I love his entire family. I love his mother. I love his sisters. I love his sons. I love them all. And so, sometimes brothers check each other. that’s the furthest I’m gonna go.”

After Fat Joe voiced his disappointment with Gotti’s comments during the podcast interview, the 52-year old record label founder responded with a few words of his own. “I feel like he fooled me, he’s not my friend. I was fooled,” said Gotti on an episode of “Good Morning H-Town.” “In life you get fooled. Forget Joe, because they don’t want me to talk about Joe.”

This was in response to Fat Joe saying, “Whatever he has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right? I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady, right?”

Fat Joe also took a moment to call out Ashanti’s label mate and friend Ja Rule who sat by Gotti’s side during the “Drink Champs” episode. “Ja Rule was standing right next to him,” he shared in a previous IG Live video. “And so I’m not gonna be that guy. But I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago.”