Last month, Soulja Boy celebrated another year around the sun and rang in his birthday with his recent project, Soulja World 2. The body of work boasts 16 tracks and sees the veteran rapper put his talent front and center by including no additional features. Today (Aug. 17), Soulja returns with his latest music video from the project, this time for “Action.” Courtesy of Mannie B productions, the new clip sees Draco chilling in the comfort of his lavish home as he raps over a drill-inspired beat:

N***as know I’m about that action, me and gang don’t do the lackin’/ I see who sneak in and clap em’, came up trappin’, white Benz look like a napkin/ Hunnid racks one thing, they stackin’, drop my first song, went Platinum/ Get rich and die tryin’, I’m feelin’ like 50 Cent

Currently, Draco is reportedly putting the finishing touches on the fifth installment of his Swag series. In the meantime, he has been blessing fans with consistent drops all throughout this year, including tracks like “Baseball,” “Sippin Wock,” “Blue Cheese,” “Pull Up Your Pants/No Fairy,” “Euphoria,” “Catch Me A Body,” and plenty others. Soulja’s last full-length body of work was March’s Soulja Stars project, which included 12 songs and two appearances from Desiigner.

In 2021, Soulja Boy released multiple projects like Soulja World, Big Draco, Rich Off A Computer, No Looking Back, Swag 4, and Big Draco 2. Aside from his own releases, Soulja has shared a couple of standout guest verses on albums like Westside Boogie’s MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES and Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2.

In related news, Big Soulja has also been invading small screens via the REVOLT series “The Life of Draco” — you can catch up on those episodes here.

Be sure to press play on Soulja Boy’s brand new music video for “Action” from his album Soulja World 2 down below.