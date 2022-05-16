Soulja Boy continues to feed his fans with the same consistency he started with. After having a busy 2021, he returned once again without missing a beat with the third installment of his Big Draco series, which was equipped with 17 songs in total and minimal features to ensure his star power is front and center.

Over the weekend, he shared his brand new track “Whip It Up.” The freshly released offering is the first preview from Swag 5, which is a part of yet another mixtape series he has going strong. The previous installment of his Swag series arrived last year, and Swag 3 made landfall in 2020 as he kept his annual promise to his fans.

2021 was an active year for Soulja Boy, who released the projects Soulja World, Big Draco, Rich Off A Computer, No Looking Back, the aforementioned Swag 4, and Big Draco 2, along with a slew of loose singles, collaborations, and videos throughout. Just a few months ago, he surprised many with an appearance on Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2, which contained a rather impressive verse according to fans. In terms of some loose cuts in between, Draco kept his flow sharp by dropping off some fun tracks like “Euphoria” and “Squid Game.”

In related news, Big Soulja has been invading small screens via the REVOLT series “The Life of Draco” — you can catch up on those episodes here. He also made recent headlines thanks to his claim that he is the mastermind behind the social media platform TikTok. “I created TikTok! It wouldn’t be no TikTok if it wasn’t for Soulja Boy,” he said before jokingly requesting his cut of the platform’s earnings. As many may know, Soulja has been heralded as a pioneer of many digital era-related staples. “Can I get my 10 percent TikTok? What the fuck is going on!” he added.