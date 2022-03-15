Soulja Boy has been active for decades on the music front and he shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. After having a busy 2021, he returns once again without missing a beat this month with the third installment of his Big Draco series. The new project is equipped with 17 songs in total and minimal features to ensure his star power is front and center. On one of the early tracks “Balenciaga Baby,” Soulja shows off his signature flow that earned him his rise to fame:

Pack touched down, swervin’ through your town, choppa in the backseat, I knocked that boy down/ Swervin’ up the street, playing Chief Keef, choppa make it beat, all this ice on me/ Xan with that lean, came out a dream, lean in my spleen, Alexander McQueen

Pack touched down, servin’ through your town, jump inside that water, I’m a shark/ Come into my trap after dark, that choppa knock your leg, legs, boy apart/ Pack touched down, servin’ through your town, Balenciaga on me, I’m so wet, you might drown

2021 was an active year for Soulja Boy, who released the projects Soulja World, Big Draco, Rich Off A Computer, No Looking Back, Swag 4, and Big Draco 2, along with a slew of loose singles, collaborations, and videos throughout. Just a few months ago, he surprised many with an appearance on Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2, which contained a rather impressive verse according to fans. In terms of some loose cuts in between, Draco dropped off fun tracks like “Euphoria” and “Squid Game.”

In related news, Big Soulja has been invading small screens via the new REVOLT series “The Life of Draco” — you can catch up on those episodes here.

Be sure to press play on Big Draco 3 by Soulja Boy down below.