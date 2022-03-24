Soulja Boy is a self-proclaimed pioneer…of many things. In his most recent claim, he declared that he is the mastermind behind the social media platform TikTok.

The rapper recently appeared as a guest on the “It’s Tricky with Racquel Harper” podcast, where he revealed his desire to work with JAY-Z on a song. The collab, he said, should occur as he’s already made a fan out of Hov’s wife, Beyoncé.

“Man I need that Roc Nation verse… man you trippin. I got Beyoncé doing the ‘Crank That Soulja Boy,'” said Soulja. When asked how his 2007 viral dance changed the game, he insisted that it paved the way for creators to develop the TikTok app.

“I created TikTok! It wouldn’t be no TikTok if it wasn’t for Soulja Boy,” he said before jokingly requesting his cut of the platform’s earnings. “Can I get my 10 percent TikTok?” he asked. “What the fuck is going on!”

Soulja has been credited by millennials for being one of the first rappers to use the internet to achieve his claim to fame. He garnered a following on platforms like Soundclick, MySpace and YouTube, which ultimately supported him when he released the single and accompanying video for “Crank That.” After uploading the visual on YouTube, the song garnered massive views, becoming Soulja’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit. He also received a nod from the Recording Academy, who included him in the category for Best Rap Album.

In the current day, Big Draco is still profiting from social media platforms. While discussing TikTok with Harper, he revealed that the app helped with the success of his song “She Make It Clap,” which was the featured song in posts for the homonymous challenge.

See the clip from the interview below.