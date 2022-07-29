Yesterday (July 28), Soulja Boy celebrated another year around the sun and rang in his birthday with a brand new project, Soulja World 2. The new body of work boasts 16 new tracks and sees the veteran rapper put his talent front and center by including no additional features. Right from the project’s opening bars, Soulja reminds fans that his confidence will never fade:

I just pull up drippin’, give ’em something to talk about/ I just be rocking that Balenci- Chanel, every time I’m steppin’ out/ Rockin’ Balenciaga every time I’m steppin’ out, I just be drippin’ poppin’ my collar every time I’m steppin’ out/ I’m drippin’ Dior, I’m drippin’ Balenci, every time I’m steppin out’/

Currently, Draco is reportedly gearing up to drop off the fifth installment of his Swag series. In the meantime, he has been blessing fans with consistent drops all throughout this year including recent tracks like “Baseball,” “Sippin Wock,” “Blue Cheese,” “Pull Up Your Pants/No Fairy,” “Euphoria,” “Catch Me A Body,” and plenty others. Soulja’s last full-length body of work was March’s Soulja Stars project, which included 12 songs and two appearances from Desiigner.

In 2021, Soulja Boy released multiple projects like Soulja World, Big Draco, Rich Off A Computer, No Looking Back, Swag 4, and Big Draco 2, along with a slew of loose singles, collaborations, and videos throughout. Aside from his own releases, Soulja has shared a couple of standout guest verses on tracks like Westside Boogie’s MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES and Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2.

In related news, Big Soulja has also been invading small screens via the REVOLT series “The Life of Draco” — you can catch up on those episodes here.

Be sure to press play on Soulja Boy’s brand new album Soulja World 2 down below.