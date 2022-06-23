By Regina Cho
  /  06.23.2022

After having a busy 2021, Soulja Boy has been blessing fans with consistent drops all throughout this year. Within the last few months, the veteran rapper shared clips like “Sippin Wock,” “Blue Cheese,” “Pull Up Your Pants/No Fairy,” “Euphoria,” “Catch Me A Body,” and plenty others. This week, he returns to release “Baseball,” a Tra-V The Shoota-filmed music video that follows Soulja Boy throughout a typical day in his life as he delivers his bars:

Spin that mother fuckin’ stick like baseball, n***a, in the kitchen with my wrist/ Dirty stick, dirty pistol, I don’t cop dirty money, first n***a runnin’ up, choppa on 100/ Fuck n***a on that mother fuckin’ Lambo, n***a I’m doin’ the dash, poppin’ perc 30’s geekin’ my body, n***a I’m off the xan/ Last n***a ride the pussy ass and he had no mask

Soulja’s last full-length body of work was March’s Soulja Stars project, which included 12 songs and two apperances from Desiigner. Last year, Soulja Boy released multiple projects like Soulja WorldBig DracoRich Off A ComputerNo Looking Back, Swag 4, and Big Draco 2, along with a slew of loose singles, collaborations, and videos throughout. Currently, he is gearing up to drop off the fifth installment of his Swag series.

Aside from his own releases, Soulja has shared a couple guest verses in the meantime, including on Westside Boogie’s MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES and Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2. In related news, Big Soulja has also been invading small screens via the REVOLT series “The Life of Draco” — you can catch up on those episodes here.

Be sure to press play on Soulja Boy’s brand new music video for “Baseball” down below and keep a look out for his forthcoming Swag 5 project.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Soulja Boy

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More