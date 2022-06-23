After having a busy 2021, Soulja Boy has been blessing fans with consistent drops all throughout this year. Within the last few months, the veteran rapper shared clips like “Sippin Wock,” “Blue Cheese,” “Pull Up Your Pants/No Fairy,” “Euphoria,” “Catch Me A Body,” and plenty others. This week, he returns to release “Baseball,” a Tra-V The Shoota-filmed music video that follows Soulja Boy throughout a typical day in his life as he delivers his bars:

Spin that mother fuckin’ stick like baseball, n***a, in the kitchen with my wrist/ Dirty stick, dirty pistol, I don’t cop dirty money, first n***a runnin’ up, choppa on 100/ Fuck n***a on that mother fuckin’ Lambo, n***a I’m doin’ the dash, poppin’ perc 30’s geekin’ my body, n***a I’m off the xan/ Last n***a ride the pussy ass and he had no mask

Soulja’s last full-length body of work was March’s Soulja Stars project, which included 12 songs and two apperances from Desiigner. Last year, Soulja Boy released multiple projects like Soulja World, Big Draco, Rich Off A Computer, No Looking Back, Swag 4, and Big Draco 2, along with a slew of loose singles, collaborations, and videos throughout. Currently, he is gearing up to drop off the fifth installment of his Swag series.

Aside from his own releases, Soulja has shared a couple guest verses in the meantime, including on Westside Boogie’s MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES and Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2. In related news, Big Soulja has also been invading small screens via the REVOLT series “The Life of Draco” — you can catch up on those episodes here.

Be sure to press play on Soulja Boy’s brand new music video for “Baseball” down below and keep a look out for his forthcoming Swag 5 project.