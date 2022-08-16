It has been almost two weeks since the deadly Windsor Hills car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 4. Yesterday (Aug. 15), another hearing was held to discuss Nicole Lorraine Linton, the travel nurse accused of speeding past a red light and causing the fiery collision. Prosecutors argued that Linton has a documented history of deteriorating mental health.

The driver reportedly tried to hurt herself and was previously committed involuntarily at a psychiatric facility on multiple occasions, according to the Los Angeles Times. Linton now faces charges for murder and manslaughter. L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Brittany Vannoy noted that the nurse’s mental health was discussed in court.

“The defense has disclosed a number of prior incidents which appear to be increasing in severity, ranging from the defendant jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows,” Vannoy wrote. “The defense indicates [Linton] has been subject to involuntary commitments on several occasions and has hurt herself more than once,” she added. Prosecutors asked that Linton be held without bail during the pretrial. It was previously expressed that because the driver is a travel nurse from Houston, she may be a flight risk. Sources say Linton’s mother lives in Jamaica.

Vannoy continued, “The defendant’s extremely reckless conduct combined with her mental health struggles that have escalated to the point of taking the lives of six individuals and harming seven more clearly comport with the exceptions for detention without bail under the California Constitution.” Linton’s driving history, which allegedly includes 13 prior crashes, was not mentioned in court yesterday. The Los Angeles Times says Linton’s lawyer Halim Dhanidina denied his client’s excessive history of car accidents.

“It’s been reported extensively and it’s not true. Our initial investigation has demonstrated that that allegation that’s been bandied about in the media is patently false,” Dhanidina said. Linton did not appear in court yesterday. Her next hearing is for Aug. 31.