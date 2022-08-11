Back in June, Yung Miami teamed up with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode of her new podcast “Caresha Please.” After shattering viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than one billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — she’s back with all the smoke! The young star will welcome her City Girls sister JT as well as Saucy Santana on the all-new “Caresha Please” episode airing today (Aug. 11).

Yesterday (Aug. 10), Yung Miami hit up Instagram with a quick preview of what fans can expect from the highly anticipated episode. “Not us getting emotional … New episode of #CareshaPlease TOMORROW 8PM on @REVOLTTV 👀👀 Are you ready??” the “Rap Freaks” emcee asks fans. Peep below.

In the preview, tears flow as JT, Yung Miami and Saucy Santana grow emotional while reflecting on life. Miami makes it clear that she would never have wanted to become a star without JT. Santana opens up about how much he admires the girls and believes in them. Before emotions run high, however, JT does her best impression of Miami, and it’s equal parts toxic and hilarious.

Episode three of the “Caresha Please” podcast featuring JT and Saucy Santana will air this afternoon at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel here, by downloading the REVOLT app here, or on our website here.

Also, if you missed the viral sneak peek featuring Diddy back in June, be sure to tune into that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, the losses they’ve experienced over the years, what they have in store for the future, and much more. You’ll also want to get into episode two featuring Kevin Gates if you missed it — freaky doesn’t begin to describe the viral conversation he had with Yung Miami.