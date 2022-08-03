What’s up, everybody? It’s ya boy Legendary Lade back with another entry in my “Kickin’ Facts” High Fashion Summer Series (HFSS). A series in which I bring to your attention some of the best releases from the top fashion brands. Sneakers and small luxury goods are often the entry way for consumers, so the most successful fashion brands spare no expense and design creativity to ensure they have a desirable sneaker. This week, it’s all about a colorful collaboration between Japanese brand Homme Plissé Issey Miyake and shoe brand Anatomica. The low-top sneaker boasts asymmetrical colors like orange, lilac, light pink, lime green, baby blue, and light grey.
This is the fourth collaboration between Miyake and Anatomica for their Wakouwa sneaker — and their most colorful. Its classic canvas low-top shape is grounded with a white rubber sole that adds comfortability. It also features standard white laces to compliment the bevy of colors, Homme Plissé branding on the insole, and Wakouwa branding at the heel.
Homme Plissé is known for its pleats and muted color palette, so this colorful release is an interesting direction for the brand. While some may find this many colors in a sneaker challenging to style, it actually becomes easier because you can match any of the colors in the sneaker with your wardrobe choices. It’s also the perfect sneaker for the summer with its lightweight design and wearability ease. Ease is a main component of the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake brand, as all of its clothes denote a certain effortlessness, breeze and formlessness.
What are your thoughts on the Deck’N Courts? How would you style them? The Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Deck’N Court sneakers were released earlier this year and are still available now at the Issey Miyake online store for $432.