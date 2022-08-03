This is the fourth collaboration between Miyake and Anatomica for their Wakouwa sneaker — and their most colorful. Its classic canvas low-top shape is grounded with a white rubber sole that adds comfortability. It also features standard white laces to compliment the bevy of colors, Homme Plissé branding on the insole, and Wakouwa branding at the heel.

Homme Plissé is known for its pleats and muted color palette, so this colorful release is an interesting direction for the brand. While some may find this many colors in a sneaker challenging to style, it actually becomes easier because you can match any of the colors in the sneaker with your wardrobe choices. It’s also the perfect sneaker for the summer with its lightweight design and wearability ease. Ease is a main component of the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake brand, as all of its clothes denote a certain effortlessness, breeze and formlessness.

What are your thoughts on the Deck’N Courts? How would you style them? The Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Deck’N Court sneakers were released earlier this year and are still available now at the Issey Miyake online store for $432.