What’s up, everybody? It’s ya boy Legendary Lade back with another High Fashion Summer Series offering for “Kickin’ Facts.” This week is about the Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 Mule in black/red, a high fashion hybrid by designer Martine Rose and her second-time collaborator Nike. Martine, an inspiration to some of your favorite designers, is known for her unusual, elevated and quirky take on silhouettes, so it’s only right she reimagined the Nike Shox MR4 as a mule.
Now some of you may be asking yourself (and me), “How am I supposed to wear a Nike Shox mule? Is the heel too high?” The answer I have for you is simple: The same way you would wear any other sneaker. Don’t put too much thought into it and let your style shine!
First shown as part of her S/S 2023 Menswear collection in June in London, the MR4 Shox saw a fast, singular release on Martine’s webshop, with additional retailers scheduled for the future.
What are your thoughts on these? How would you style them? The Nike x Martine Rose x MR4 Mule was released July 7 in women’s sizing and in two colorways on MartineRose.com for $220.