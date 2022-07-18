First shown as part of her S/S 2023 Menswear collection in June in London, the MR4 Shox saw a fast, singular release on Martine’s webshop, with additional retailers scheduled for the future.

What are your thoughts on these? How would you style them? The Nike x Martine Rose x MR4 Mule was released July 7 in women’s sizing and in two colorways on MartineRose.com for $220.