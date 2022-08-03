Fans of the 2005 hit series “Everybody Hates Chris” are excited about the show’s return, but this time it will be in a completely new format. Yesterday (Aug. 2), Deadline announced the sitcom was greenlit as an animated series. The new version will stream exclusively on Paramount+ and air on the linear network Comedy Central. The forthcoming series is titled “Everybody Still Hates Chris.”

After its debut on UPN, the popular program moved to The CW. “Everybody Hates Chris” follows the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock, who narrates the show. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) plays a young Rock. Terry Crews (White Chicks) stars as his father, alongside Tichina Arnold (“Martin”) as his wife. Rock returns for the animated series as the narrator and will executive produce the show. According to Deadline, MTV Entertainment Studios is producing the new version as part of their rebooted animated series rollout. Other programs include Jodie, a spin-off of “Daria” and the film and series reboots of Beavis and Butt-Head.

“Everybody Hates Chris” was the last GREAT Black sitcom. Especially for that UPN era before all the Black shows disappeared. It was so good. — Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) August 1, 2022

“‘Everybody Hates Chris’ was the last GREAT Black sitcom. Especially for that UPN era before all the Black shows disappeared. It was so good,” a fan tweeted on Aug. 1 before the reboot was announced. Sanjay Shah wrote the pilot script for the new animation and joins the crew as the showrunner. Chris McCarthy (President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios) shared his excitement for the new project.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as ‘South Park’ and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” McCarthy said.

Deadline did not give a release date for the new series, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for any updates.