Earlier this month, South Florida rapper and CEO of newfound label 1804 Records, Jackboy, delivered his brand new album, Majorly Independent. The project marks his sixth full-length album in just three years. Majorly Independent boasts features from Mozzy and Lexxstasy while production is handled by the likes of Chi Chi, Uncle Cameron, London Blue, Einer Bankz, and plenty others.

Yesterday (Aug. 1), Jackboy returned to share his new music video for “Show No Love” from the album. Boasting an assist from Mozzy and direction from Reel Goats, the freshly released clip opens up a storyline about a couple that is set to continue in the next few visuals. On the track, Jackboy raps about his ambition:

I’m no different from you, only difference is I never quit, I’m no different from you, only difference is I went legit/ I got these n***as pissed, all this guala got me shittin’ on ’em, still be havin’ problems but all these dollas help me solve ’em/ Still be havin’ problems but I ain’t worried, bitch, I’m goin’ to get it, I be posted up by myself, I don’t need security, bitch, I came up with it

Still be havin’ problems but I’m not worried if it ain’t about the Benjie’s, I don’t show no love, love get you killed, you can die being too friendly/ I don’t show no love, love get you killed, you can die bein’ too nice

Prior to this, the “Where I’m From” rapper dropped off his last project Jackboy 2, which is the sequel to 2020’s first installment. For that project, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML.

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s brand new music video for “Show No Love” down below.