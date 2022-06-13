Jackboy returned over the weekend to share his brand new single, “Havin My Way.” The accompanying clip is directed by frequent collaborator Skinny Whiteboi and sees Jackboy make full use of the entire luxury mansion he’s in, counting money out in the backyard, spending time in the game room, and showing off his cars in the long driveway. On the track, Jackboy speaks on wanting things to go his way:

I’m havin my way how the fuck could I lose, all these hoes how the fuck could I choose? I’m the flyest I need two/ Ain’t got time to reload, I need two guns, I don’t post ’em on IG, I use ’em/ I done snuck in the club with a few ’em, if he play, then I swear, I’mma shoot ’em/

If he play then I’m lettin’ it go, them n***as claim that they thuggin’ but them n***as bluffin/ I swear to God all them at home

It’s been a few months since the “Where I’m From” rapper dropped off his last project Jackboy 2, the sequel to 2020’s first installment. This time around, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML.

Since that album’s release, Jackboy delivered some notable loose singles including “Letter To God,” “All We Got,” “Pardon Me,” and “Prize.” He also shared some dope assists on songs like Cheque’s “No One Else,” AXL Beats‘ “Motorbike,” Slimelife Shawty’s “Pick Your Side,” TEC’s “Art Of War,” and Money Man’s “No Fema.” A recent standout is the emotionally charged “Don’t Force My Hand,” which is largely considered to be a message to his former collaborator Kodak Black.

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s new music video for “Havin My Way” down below.