Following recent well-received cuts like “Havin My Way” and “Prize,” Jackboy has now returned with his latest visual, “Pursue My Dreams.” The freshly released offering is directed by his frequent collaborator Skinny Whiteboi and sees Jackboy head over to Montego Bay, Jamaica to spend some time in the sun. On the track, Bankroll Got It, Non Native, and Bordeaux team up on the production front to provide a smooth beat for Jackboy’s bars:

Tryna get paid, I ain’t tryna be sink, pick the chase and I’m just swim in my dreams, uh/ It ain’t nothin’ I won’t do for the team, I’m not a selfish n***a, I wanna see everybody get green/ Don’t make no move ’til I know my next find, old soul, I’m ahead of my time/ Still on my grind, I still ain’t reach my prime, even though I made a millions dollars of these rhymes I made a million bust, they said I was lucky

It’s been a few months since the “Where I’m From” rapper dropped off his last project Jackboy 2, the sequel to 2020’s first installment. This time around, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML.

Since that album’s release, Jackboy delivered some notable loose singles including “Letter To God,” “All We Got,” and “Pardon Me.” He also shared a few dope assists on songs like Cheque’s “No One Else,” AXL Beats‘ “Motorbike,” Slimelife Shawty’s “Pick Your Side,” TEC’s “Art Of War,” and Money Man’s “No Fema.” A recent standout is the emotionally charged “Don’t Force My Hand,” which is largely considered to be a message to his former collaborator Kodak Black.

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s brand new music video for “Pursue My Dreams” down below.