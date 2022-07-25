Over the weekend, South Florida rapper and CEO of newfound label 1804 Records, Jackboy, delivered his brand new album, Majorly Independent. The project marks his sixth full length album in just three years. Majorly Independent boasts features from Mozzy and Lexxstasy while production is handled by the likes of Chi Chi, Uncle Cameron, London Blue, Einer Bankz, and plenty others. He paired the drop with a new video for “Yaya,” which sees him showing off his bars over a Westside Drum and 7Namez co-produced beat:

Don’t tolerate disrespect, if you fuckin’ with me, you blessed/ Don’t treat me like none of your exes, keep it real like I’m one of your besties/ Don’t tolerate n***as who fake (Yeah, yeah, fake), I be quick to step on a snake/ Don’t act like I won’t touch ya, get too close, then I’ma bust ya/ Act dumb, I’ma go on my move, stay smart or get put on the news/ N***as pussy, they pick and they choose, I’ma go if I want or I lose/

Prior to this, the “Where I’m From” rapper dropped off his last project Jackboy 2 a few months ago, which is the sequel to 2020’s first installment. This time around, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML.

Since that album’s release, Jackboy kept his fans fed with some loose singles like “Letter To God,” “All We Got,” and “Pardon Me.” Outside of his own releases, he dished out a few features on tracks like Cheque’s “No One Else,” AXL Beats‘ “Motorbike,” Slimelife Shawty’s “Pick Your Side,” TEC’s “Art Of War,” and Money Man’s “No Fema.”

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s brand new album Majorly Independent as well as his “Yaya” music video down below.