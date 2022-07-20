By Jon Powell
  07.20.2022

After helping to craft hits for many of your favorite artists, BRBN is back with some heat of her own. Now going as Nikky Bourbon, the decorated singer-songwriter unveils the infectious single “Yippie Khayo,” a Latin dance cut that’s sure to keep bodies moving for the rest of the summer. The track also comes with a matching visual that sees co-direction from WAM and begins with Bourbon and her dancers bringing the energy in the middle of a desert. The clip successfully meshes wild west inspirations with Bourbon’s Puerto Rican roots throughout. The end of the video pays tribute to producer Juan “Xtassy” Abreu, who tragically passed back in February.

Prior to “Yippie Khayo,” Bourbon has created some magical music moments with the likes of Kevin Gates, Bodega Bamz, and Shaggy. Last year, she spoke to REVOLT about her career behind the scenes, including the first artist that she’s ever worked with:

“The first time I worked with a signed artist was with Kat Dahlia. … We sort of entered the music industry together because I accidentally A&R’ed her project with the production company that got her signed to Sony. I had always wanted to get in the music business on a creative side, so as soon as I made that introduction, I was able to really join her team as a writer and be able to learn what the industry was about.”

She also reflected on her interactions with late rapper Fred the Godson:

“I was at the Diamond District Studios a lot and Fred the Godson practically lived there, so he would always pull up to see Rsonist, who did all of Dipset’s stuff. Fred was a funny person. I saw him kicking it with the boys. He was a clown. He was a ballbuster. He would always talk shit (laughs).”

Press play on “Yippie Khayo” below.

