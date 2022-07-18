Patti LaBelle reminded folks she can shut down a stadium and perform with the energy of a budding artist during 2022 Essence Festival. Not only can the Godmother of Soul dish out a good pie for the holidays, her vocals are also as crisp and clean as ever. After a surprise one, two step performance from Debbie Allen during her set in New Orleans and having the crowd jam out to “Lady Marmalade,” it remains clear that nobody is touching Miss LaBelle.

The icon chatted with REVOLT in an exclusive interview and shared how it felt to perform in front of not only her day one fans, but a new generation who may have been introduced to her music more recently. “It felt so great. There were so many people when I performed on night two. I usually ask the crowd how many people are seeing me for the first time and I forgot to ask that question, but I know there are a lot of new Patti fans out there now,” she said.

While many fans acknowledge Miss LaBelle as the “OG Diva,” she’s not so big on the label — although she admits she possesses some “qualities” of a diva. “I’ve never believed in the word diva,” she expressed. “I think that word is for grand opera singers. I’m just Patti — I sing, I try to dance and I’m not a diva. Maybe I have some diva qualities, but I don’t think I’m a diva (laughs).”

The living legend has achieved so much in her illustrious career but shares the number one accomplishment that is near and dear to her soul, telling REVOLT: “The birth of my son was the best thing that could’ve happened to me.”

“I didn’t think I wanted to be a mother because this was at the time when Labelle was doing all of their things — I didn’t want to get pregnant but I did. He’s my manager now, and we fought yesterday about certain things I wanted to do (laughs) and certain things I wanted to wear, but he’s the best blessing of all.”