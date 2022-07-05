Since February, WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sitting in a Russian jail over allegations that hashish oil was found in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Since then, her detention has been extended on several occasions, with the most recent court hearing adding six months to her detainment.

It has now been revealed that Griner wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, which sees her asking for assistance with both her release and the release of other American citizens. Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, confirmed that said letter reached the White House on Monday (July 4):

“President Biden has been clear about the need to see all U.S. nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner. The U.S. government continues to work aggressively — using every available means — to bring her home.”

While the entirety of the letter hasn’t been made public, representatives did share a few excerpts. One passage in particular sees Griner opening up about her fears in regards to her legal predicament:

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

Griner also referred to Independence Day and its unfortunate irony:

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Finally, she stressed the importance on Biden’s need to act:

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you.”