Big news for Westside Boogie fans. This Friday, the Compton emcee will release his sophomore studio LP More Black Superheroes, which will contain 12 tracks and additional features from Soulja Boy, Mamii, Smino, Teezo Touchdown, Kalan.FrFr., Snoop Dogg, and more.

Just before the release of the album, Boogie decided to bless the masses with another single from the project titled “KILLA MODE,” a collaboration alongside Storm Ford that sees him providing listeners with a taste of what to expect:

“Bitch, you a product of war, fuck is you being so positive for? Know it’s a bitch that I’m blocking for sure, if she think she gon’ ask me what time I was born, know that these niggas won’t give me this, no, I ain’t selfish, I’m bringing you with me, woah, better she walk out the door, if I ain’t let it go, she gon’ grow to resent me, hope you forgive me but all of my opposites turn into hurdles, all of my problems becoming internal, here go my life where you stuck in a circle…”

Boogie initially garnered buzz for himself through his mixtapes Thirst 48, The Reach, and Thirst 42, Pt. 2, the last of which boasted well-loved cuts like “No Way,” “N***a Needs,” and “Won’t Be The Same” with Ayo The Producer. He eventually signed with Eminem’s Shady Records in 2017. Later on, Westside Boogie revealed his official debut LP Everythings For Sale, which saw 13 tracks and additional appearances from JID, Eminem, 6LACK, Snoh Aalegra, and more. Since then, he has appeared on songs from his peers, including Jay Worthy’s “Bellin,” Reason’s “Trapped In,” SiR’s “Rapper Weed,” and Courtney Bell’s “Lion’s Den,” and also he’s released some freestyle tracks like “Fade” and “Expose Me.”

Press play on “KILLA MODE” — and check out the full tracklisting for More Black Superheroes — below.

More Black Superheroes tracklisting: