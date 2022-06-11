The families of four students that were injured during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is suing the suspected gunman’s estate for $100 million in damages.

Attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a lawsuit on behalf of the families in a Texas district court on Monday (June 6).

“This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary,” Henry said in a press release. “The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers.”

On Tuesday (May 24), gunman Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed at least 19 children and two teachers making it the bloodiest school shooting in the United States since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 26 people dead in 2012.

The victims being represented in the lawsuit are among 17 children injured during the shooting. According to the lawsuit, the children “suffered severe injuries to the face, leg, back and other parts of the body, resulting in having them undergo multiple surgeries, as well as experience mental trauma stemming from watching their classmates and teachers die.”

“He intentionally injured these young children, stole their innocence, and forever changed their lives,” the lawsuit added.

As parents seek answers about how the suspected gunman gained access to the school, Henry’s firm is leading an investigation examining the shooting, how he was able to buy an AR-15 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition and how he entered the school. His past will also be investigated to see if he had a violent history.

In a speech from the White House on Tuesday (June 2), President Joe Biden called for Congress to lift the immunity that protects gun makers from being held liable.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21, strengthen background checks, enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability, address the mental health crisis,” he said.