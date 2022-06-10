Next month, Jordan Peele will unveil his next horror film Nope, which will star Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Keith David, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, this past February saw the premiere of the movie’s official trailer, which — in typical Peele fashion — gave little in the way of what’s actually going on. Nonetheless, the short clip provided plenty of creepy, jump-worthy moments to help build anticipation.

Yesterday (June 9), fans were able to check out a final, more revealing trailer for Nope, which seems to provide a little more insight into the forthcoming release. Kaluuya and Palmer take on the roles of siblings and ranch owners OJ and Emerald Haywood, and something has rendered their father Otis Haywood Sr. (David) lifeless and in the hospital. Much of the trailer then shows the Haywoods working to score a video of what’s presumed to be aliens with the aid of an electronics retailer specialist. Meanwhile, Yeun’s Ricky “Jupe” Park is seen hosting what looked like a near-barren version of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not out in the desert, presumably looking to wow the sparse crowd with a sighting of the same UFO. Flashes of a ship hiding within the clouds are interspersed throughout. All-in-all, it’s just enough of a curtain raise to give viewers a better idea of what they’re heading into cinemas to witness.

Previously known for his comedic work alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele ascended to a new level of fame with the now-iconic 2017 movie Get Out, effectively solidifying his place within the horror genre. Through his company Monkeypaw Productions, subsequent years saw the release of equally dope films BlacKkKlansman, Us, and a remake of Candyman, with Peele taking on varying hats as producer, writer, and director throughout. In addition to Nope, he and Key will also soon be liberating the Netflix film Wendell & Wild later this year.

Check out the final trailer for Nope (out July 22).