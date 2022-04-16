Steph Curry stars in the latest promo clip for Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror flick Nope.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions company released the brief visual featuring the NBA sharpshooter on Saturday (April 16).

Within the clip, Curry appears to walk into a barn equipped with a basketball court to put up some shots. Before he shoots, he turns on a record player and a song featuring KeKe Palmer doing a call and response begins to play.

Curry dribbles and throws up a rare miss from just inside the three point line. The lights dim, the record stops, and Curry realizes something ominous is taking place.

Outside, a gust of wind is blowing tumbleweeds as Curry notices the ball is now in front of the barn. Before he can pick it up it’s sucked up into the sky. “Nope,” Curry says before throwing on his hoodie and walking off.

“It’s a NOPE for @StephenCurry,” Monkeypaw captioned the 30 second clip.

In February, Universal Pictures unleashed the first trailer for Peele’s next horror film.

Nope reunites Peele — who wrote, directed, and produced the movie — with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

KeKe Palmer, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, and Steven Yeun also appear in the creepy flick that not much is known about at the moment.

Within the official trailer, ominous dark clouds seem to bring trouble to a Black-owned ranch in Hollywood, California. “What’s a bad miracle?” Kaluuya asks in the two-minute teaser.

At one point in the preview, Palmer’s character gets hurled into the air but it’s unclear who or what is causing the disturbance.

The description on IDMB reads: “Residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

Check out the new teaser below and look out for Nope to hit theaters on July 22.