It’s been a few years since Parris LaDame released her latest project Mood Swings, 10-song body of work that helped to solidify her as the artist to watch. One particular standout from the album, “Hang Up,” became a runaway hit after Issa Rae tweeted about its lively visual. The media mogul then took things even further by speaking on “Hang Up” and its orange-haired creator in an interview:

“Parris LaDame, I discovered because of a random tweet, and I really liked her song.”

Since then, the Indianapolis talent continued her momentum with well-received singles like “Pop It,” “Chanel Bag,” “Be Careful,” and “Both Of Em.” Back in April, LaDame kept the proverbial party going with “Intro,” a booming track that sees her delivering machine gun bars about being self-made in spite of fake friends and toxic relationships:

“Sittin’ in the whip, two blunts rolled up, man you know I’m ’bout to blow the bitch down, can’t trust nobody, I’m the only one that got me, that’s why the fuck a bitch still around, weird ass friends, when I got jammed up, asked for help, I ain’t never hear a sound, had to get it on my own, had me feeling all alone, I’m bout to clown…”

“Intro” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of 1600 Ale that brings us to LaDame’s hometown. Viewers can see the rapper getting ready for a night out, hitting the scene with her friends, catching vibes in a strip club, and taking to the stage to perform “Intro” for the crowd. Before things come to an end, she also connects with Miami legend Trina for a picture.

Press play on Parris LaDame‘s “Intro” video below. Given its name, it’s hopeful that the song serves as an opener for an upcoming project that’s soon to arrive.