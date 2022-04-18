An officer in Miami-Dade County has been convicted of charges related to his assault of a Black crime victim in March 2019, ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

Alejandro Giraldo responded to reports of a woman who claimed she was held at gunpoint by her neighbor. When he arrived at the scene, however, he wound up assaulting Dyma Loving — the same woman who had called authorities for their assistance. Footage of the violent encounter shows Giraldo in a heated exchange with Loving, who he tackles to the ground and places in handcuffs. She was later hit with charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, both of which were later dropped.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed that Giraldo unlawfully arrested Loving and wrongly accused her of being “uncooperative” in the arrest reports. The officer and his defense attorneys, however, maintained his innocence and explained that he was just trying to restrain the “disorderly woman” because she was interfering with his investigation.

“What you see there isn’t a crime. What you see there is a police officer working the streets, dealing with a situation and maybe his bedside manner was off,” Giraldo’s attorney Andre Rouviere argued in court. “When he arrested Dyma Loving, it was after warning after warning that she was being disruptive.”

The jury — which consisted of two Black women, three Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman — eventually ruled in favor of Loving, finding Giraldo guilty of felony battery and official misconduct.

“We’re disappointed,” Rouviere said after the officer’s conviction. “We thought we’d established they couldn’t prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. I guess the jury saw it a different way. We have to accept the jury’s verdict.”

Loving also shared her reaction to the jury’s ruling.

“I’m left feeling peaceful. I’m happy that, you know, the justice system didn’t fail me,” she said, per WPLG. “They just arrested me for no reason and just brutally took me down. So it was crazy for me. Him being able to be convicted, that is definitely justice for me. It shows others that you know, the cops are not above the law. They can go to jail as well, you know.”