Today (June 6), the world learned of the passing of legendary Canadian video vixen Pasha de Matas Bleasdell. The model rose to fame in the early 2000s after her iconic club scene in Nelly’s “Hot in Here” music video.

Canadian filmmaker Director X (known for Superfly and Drake’s “Hotline Bling” music video) made the shocking announcement in an Instagram post.

“We lost a friend yesterday. Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor [on] June 4th, 2022 11:59 p.m. If you made videos in [the] 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha.” He continued by sharing how he met the model. “We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones’ “Where I Want To Be” from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on. I’ve put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out,” he wrote.

In his post, the director spoke highly of Bleasdell’s character. “She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life. You never know when the last time you speak to someone will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th, 1984 – June 4th, 2022,” he said.

As the news spread, fans expressed their disbelief. Many thought her to be a refreshing source of representation that was front and center in popular music videos.

Messages like “I wanted to look like Pasha Bleasdell when I grew up. May she rest in peace” and “Pasha Bleasdell was baddd, honey. I grew up trying to makeup looks like hers. She was so young!” flooded social media.

Other fans discussed how her style influenced 2000’s fashion. “Pasha Bleasdell is a LEGEND. The jean vest with no shirt/bra. The Kangol with the wash and set. My God, we stole all her styles from the music videos. She was IT. R.I.P to an ICON,” another person added.

We’re sending our condolences out to her friends, family and loved ones. Take a look at some of Bleasdell’s most popular music video roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Director X (@directorx)

Pasha Bleasdell was baddd, honey. I grew up trying to makeup looks like hers. She was so young! — Jen (@ReallyJen) June 6, 2022