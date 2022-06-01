By Regina Cho
  /  06.01.2022

Back in July, Fireboy DML unveiled the infectious single “Peru,” which sees production from Shizzi and is centered around both a celebratory night and a show-stopping love interest. He later on released a remix that added on the stylings of mega-star Ed Sheeran. The Award-winning Nigerian artist decided he wasn’t quite done yet and wanted to revamp the hit once again. He was then joined by Blxst and 21 Savage for the latest edition of the track that arrived shortly after that.

Now, he returns for his first solo release of 2022, his freshly dropped “Playboy” music video. In the new clip, Fireboy provides yet another smooth vibe perfect for the summer as he enjoys his day in a canopy bed with a few models:

She wanna roll with the man dem when I drop you know it’s an anthem (ah-ah)/ Girl you wanna play with a big playboy like me (ah!), girl you wanna play with a big playboy like me/ Pull up in the club with all my G’s when we outside is an all night thing

Yeah dem start to shake when they call my name, don’t play with a boy like me/ Who you else know live a life like this LA to Houston to NYC /I’m always on the road, emi ọmọ oro, don’t play with a guy like this

The aforementioned “Peru” marked Fireboy’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. The hit track has achieved 300 million streams so far and continues to make strides in charting around the globe, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Top 40 chart and being the second most streamed song in Nigeria.

In addition to “Peru,” Fireboy has also spent the year stealing the show on tracks like Cheque’s “History,” DJ Spinall’s “Sere (Remix),” WSTRN’s “Be My Guest,” Rotimi’s “Weapon,” and D Smoke‘s “Sleepwalking.” Hopefully, he’s also been working on an official follow-up to last year’s Apollo.

Be sure to press play on the music video for “Playboy” by Fireboy DML down below.

Tanna Leone unveils new video for "Picasso"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.01.2022

Babyface Ray and Veeze team up for "Spending Spree" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.01.2022
Fireboy DML
