Today (Mar. 11), Rexx Life Raj has returned with a top-tier collaboration. Equipped with assists from Wale and Fireboy DML, the freshly released “Beauty In The Madness” sees the three combining the best of their melodic sides as they slide over some moody production. On the track, Wale starts things off to set the tone:

I get a rush when I met you mixing love with the lust when I met you/ It get too much, and the crux of the issue, we stuck on the physical, I touch you and kiss you/ Then the subject be switching, shorty, false hopes, we just lost souls/ Are you into horoscopes? A lotta stars and the rules/

What you tryna do? To keep the vibes super high/ But you and I, we probably gotta play along, new/ All that I’m asking is that you help me find a way to see the beauty in the madness

Prior to this release, Rexx Life Raj was consistently dropping off weekly releases until his full project makes landfall. First up was “Lockheed Martin,” followed by cuts like “HIM,” “Alpharetta,” “Red Lobster Biscuits,” “Kimbo Slice,” and “Calling” featuring Terrace Martin. Wale’s highly anticipated Folarin II project arrived back in October, and it included features from names like J. Cole, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, and plenty more. He had a summer banger on his hands with his single “Angles” with Chris Brown. Wale has kept himself busy as a featured artist within the last few months, providing his show-stealing verses to songs by peers like Queen Naija, Skip Marley, Rotimi, THEY., Pacman da Gunman, EARTHGANG, Omarion, and Westside Gunn.

Be sure to press play on Rexx Life Raj’s brand new “Beauty In The Madness” featuring Wale and Fireboy DML single down below.