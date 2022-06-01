This week, NEIKED, Anne-Marie and Latto have teamed up for a brand new single, “I Just Called.” The playful track includes an interpolation of Stevie Wonder’s timeless classic “I Just Called To Say I Love You.” However, the song delivers the complete opposite message as Anne-Marie and Latto make use of NEIKED’s production to speak on how much they don’t need their exes anymore:

I just called (Yeah) to say (Yeah) I hate you (Huh)/ I just called (Yeah) to say that I moved on (Yeah) I just called (Yeah) to say (Yeah)/ This the last you’ll be hearin’ from me ’cause now your mailbox full/ I can’t call you no more (Big Latto, no-no, no-no, no-no, oh yeah)

Played the Latto and lost it (Latto) got options like my closet (I do)/ When I’m off it, I don’t double back/ Might wear it once, then I’m done with that (Yeah) I’m the full package, thick and tatted, all your baggage better have Delta, tag it/

NEIKED is a successful duo hailing from Sweden that is known for its hits like “Sexual,” “What Lovers Do,” and “Better Days,” the last of which scored a spot in the Top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, Anne-Marie’s last release was her 2021 sophomore album Therapy – which included the hit collaborations like “Our Song” with Niall Horan, “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” with Little Mix, and more.

In terms of what Latto has been up to, she officially unveiled her sophomore LP 777 back in March. That album contained 13 tracks and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black and boasted her Mariah Carey-sampling single, “Big Energy.”

Be sure to press play on “I Just Called” by NEIKED, Anne-Marie, and Latto down below.