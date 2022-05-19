Last year, 2FeetBino dropped off his Cousin Feeter project, which included 16 tracks and additional features from Cristo4L, Young Nudy, Seddy Hendrix, and 4I Quan. Today (May 19), he circles back to revamp one of the album’s stand-out tracks, “Naked.” For its official remix, Clayco’s very own Latto adds her own twist to the seductive record, with her new verse not straying too far from her signature subject matter:

Wake you up with sloppy, I’m on demon time (Yeah) right or wrong, you know what’s up ’bout you ’cause I’ma slide for mine (On God)/ Bought me thirty Birkins, told me, ‘Bae, that’s where you keep the nine’/ Flood the penthouse with pink roses just for Valentine’s, yeah he don’t play ’bout me the reason why they hate on me

Handle business in the streets, come home and put him straight to sleep (On God)/ Gangsta bitch, but he like when I fuck him to that Jodeci (Ah)/ Grip like you clutching when you choking me, can you get naked?/ You’ve been talkin’ all that shit, wanna see if you can take it

Prior to the aforementioned Cousin Feeter project, 2FeetBino’s last body of work was 2021’s A Story Never Told. In terms of what Latto has been up to, she officially unveiled her sophomore LP 777 back in March. That album contained 13 tracks and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black and boasted her Mariah Carey-sampling single, “Big Energy.” Since then, she has stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to deliver a show-stopping performance of the hit, as well as a live rendition of “Sunshine” featuring Lil Wayne from the album.

Be sure to press play on the new “Naked” single by 2FeetBino featuring Latto down below.