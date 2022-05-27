Yesterday (May 26), Salvador Ramos’ father (also named Salvador Ramos) spoke with The Daily Beast and apologized for his son’s actions.

The 42-year-old said he is “sorry [for] what my son did.”

“I never expected my son to do something like that,” he said. “He should’ve just killed me, you know, instead of doing something like that to someone.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, on May 24, after shooting his grandmother in the face and taking her pickup truck, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos drove to Robb Elementary School armed with two AR-15-style assault rifles and ammunition that he’d recently bought for his birthday and killed 21 people — including 19 kids and two adults.

The tragic incident is the deadliest school shooting in the history of Texas. 42-year-old Ramos revealed that he was not in his son’s life much lately because he worked outside the small Uvalde, Texas town.

The father maintained that despite the 18-year-old’s horrific actions, his son was a good kid. “He was a quiet person, stuck to himself. He didn’t bother nobody. People were always bothering him,” the 42-year-old dad said during the interview.

According to the father, the gunman dropped out of school after being bullied because of his clothes. Sources close to the 18-year-old added that the young man was also bullied throughout middle school for having a speech impediment, noting that the troubled teen spoke with a stutter and a lisp.

Reports say the gunman’s mother, Adriana Reyes, allegedly had a drug problem and a ​​volatile relationship with her son. He was kicked out of her home. The 18-year-old’s grandfather, Rolando Reyes, recently told ABC News that this is why the young man was living with him and his wife.

The gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement during the deadly May 24 school shooting.