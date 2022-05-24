After steadily building up anticipation through some strong previews, Ravyn Lenae has finally unveiled her brand new album HYPNOS. Prior to its release, fans have received sneak peeks like “Light Me Up,” the fan-favorite “Skin Tight” featuring Steve Lacy, and “Where I’m From” featuring Mereba. HYPNOS spans 16 tracks and sees additional features from names like Smino and Foushee. She has also unveiled official tour dates and confirmed she will be heading out on the road on May 26.

A stand-out song fans have gotten to enjoy from HYPNOS is “Xtasy,” which boasts production from the one and only Kaytranada. On the new track, Lenae embraces a liberating feeling:

Ecstasy full of freedom, oh-oh, it’s for the free/ Turn the heat, can you keep up? Oh-oh and now, you got it, come on/ Throw your hands high, don’t think too much, put ’em in the sky and feel that rush (Oh, turn the heat)/ If we’re going high, you feel my touch, that booty shining down on us (Ecstasy)

If you’re down then I’ll take you, love, my skin is so hot I can barely breathe, I can’t see/ Surround me and take me up, this is your God/

Lenae also took a moment to share what the release of HYPNOS means to her. “I’ve dreamt of this moment for so long and it’s finally here,” she types with gratitude. “I’m so proud and excited to share this music with you. I hope it grows, lives, and nurtures you in the same ways it’s done for me. I like to think of my music as a stamp in time or a peek into the little worlds I build in my head.. join me on the cosmic journey thru Hypnos.”

Be sure to press play on Ravyn Lenae’s brand new album HYPNOS down below.